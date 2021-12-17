Federal Aviation Administration awarding $5.6M to Midlands airports

Eight airports in the Midlands will be receiving more than $100K to improve their infrastructure.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly three-billion dollars to fix the infrastructure for airports around the country. The agency is allocating $32M for 46 airports in South Carolina.

According to the FAA: "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects as defined under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge criteria. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects."

"We are really thankful that we’re receiving government money," said George Roberts, the Manager of Lee County Airport.

Lee County will be receiving $110-thousand from the FAA. Roberts said the funds will be used to increase the safety for a helicopter and single and twin-engine planes; which are also used for crop dusting in the county.

"We’ll be putting a ten foot wildlife fence around the airport and that well help us, to keep the deer population and others off the airport for safety," Roberts said.

He explains, the funds will help with the 15-hundred flights they have each year. Roberts said on a good day, there will be about 30 flights that come in and out of the airport.

"We are a poor county," Roberts said. "We have just a single airport, so that money is really going to go to good causes."

Lee County is one of eight airports in the Midlands to be awarded the funds.





Lee County Airport: $110,000

Lexington County Airport (Pelion): $159,000

Fairfield County Airport: $159,000

Santee Cooper Regional Airport: $159,000

Sumter Airport-SMS: $295,000

Jim Hamilton-Owens: $295,000

Orangeburg Municipal Airport: $295,000

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE): $4,177,094

According to the Director of Marketing for the airport, Kim Crafton, the funds will be used for a variety of things including: "the completion of the ticketing lobby renovation in 2022 $2M (Part of CAEs growth plan to receive additional legacy carrier operations and new carriers into the market).

Rehabilitation of the Commercial Terminal Apron in 2022 $4M (To Provide Commercial aircraft parking capacity). Design of modifications to the taxiway system to receive larger cargo aircraft – 2023 Design $1M; 2024 Construction Phase 1 $10M (To keep up with UPS’ plans to transition to 747-8 Aircraft)."