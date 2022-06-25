FAA hiring air traffic controllers | Here's what you need to apply

The Federal Aviation Administration says more air traffic controllers can help with traffic in the sky.

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration is searching for its next generation of air traffic controllers, and it just opened its brief application window.

Applications are open through Monday with the FAA adding that as federal workers, air traffic controllers enjoy federal benefits.

The work requires people to use radar, computers and visual references to monitor and direct the movement of planes and aircraft in the skies, assisting with traffic around airports. Much of the training is on the job.

To be eligible, people must be U.S. citizens, be younger than 30, and have three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor's degree -- or a combination of both. Applicants must also speak English "clearly enough to be understood over communications equipment," according to the application requirements.

People who are eligible may have to wait a few months to hear back before being admitted into FAA's ATC program. Such individuals will also be required to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment to be considered for employment.

Training will be at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.

People who complete the training will join the 14,000 ATC personnel in the network.

As the FAA works to hire its ATC next class, air traffic control centers are understaffed and working not to impede commercial airline schedules, according to the Air Line Pilots Association said.