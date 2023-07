Both 911 and administrative lines are experiencing an outage, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County's 911 call system is experiencing difficulties, according to the county's emergency management department.

Both 911 and administrative lines are experiencing an outage, officials say.

Citizens who are not able to reach 911 should call 803-815-4011 with any emergency service call.