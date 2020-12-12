x
One dead after single vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The driver, who was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, later died at the hospital, officials say.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Fairfield County Friday afternoon. 

The accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday on Peach Road, five miles south of Winnsboro, according to Lance Corporal Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol. 

Officials say the driver of a 2020 Ford SUV was traveling west on Peach Road, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. 

