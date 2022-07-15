Fairfield County Detention Center director resigns abruptly

Lawson cited mental stress and frustration with county administration over staffing issues.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Teresa Lawson resigned her position as director of Fairfield County Detention Center abruptly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after nearly four decades on the job.

In her letter to County Administrator Malik Whitaker, Lawson says "this has been the most ineffective, unprofessional, uncaring and unreachable Administration I have ever worked for. Failure to address staffing concerns and other critical issues has made this position impossible to succeed in."

Specifically, Lawson cites the county's creation of a Deputy Director position for the detention center rather than fulfilling her request to hire two officer positions at the understaffed facility as one of the reasons behind her resignation.

In response to Lawson's resignation, the county responded by thanking Lawson for her service to the county and explained their decision to hire a deputy director rather than corrections officers.