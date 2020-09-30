x
Job fair in Fairfield County today

County, local partners offering employment opportunities for job seekers at three sites Sept. 30
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County Economic Development is hosting a county wide job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The county has positions available as do area companies such as:

Persons interested in attending or applying for a job are encouraged to visit one of the three job fair sites:

  • Winnsboro Recreation Center: 1851 US HWY 321 N Winnsboro, SC 29180 
  • Mitford Recreation Center: 5714 Wateree Road Winnsboro, SC 29180
  • Jenkinsville Recreation Center: 7104 HWY 215 S Jenkinsville, SC 29065

Job seekers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing when at job sites. 