Job fair in Fairfield County today

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County Economic Development is hosting a county wide job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The county has positions available as do area companies such as:
- Isola, maker of high performance laminates used in the manufacturing of circuit boards
- Element
- MLily, foam mattress manufacturer
- Lang Merka, makes vision systems for commercial vehicles
- Pruitt Health, senior care
- South Carolina Highway Patrol
- Sea Pro
Persons interested in attending or applying for a job are encouraged to visit one of the three job fair sites:
- Winnsboro Recreation Center: 1851 US HWY 321 N Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Mitford Recreation Center: 5714 Wateree Road Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Jenkinsville Recreation Center: 7104 HWY 215 S Jenkinsville, SC 29065
Job seekers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing when at job sites.