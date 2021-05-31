17-year-old charged with killing Fairfield County teen

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been charged in connection with the killing pf a Fairfield County teen.
Fairfield County deputies announced Monday they'd arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in the killing of Charlie Cason III. The juvenile is charged with murder as well as burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators also say they charged a 20-year-old man with accessory after the fact in the crime.
Cason, 18, was found dead inside his home in Ridgeway with multiple gunshot wounds back in March, according to the coroner's office. In announcing the arrests, investigators did not say what they think led up to the shooting or a motive in the crime.
Sheriff Will Montgomery did say on the department's Facebook page that the investigation is still ongoing and Investigators are expecting to make more arrests.
Montgomery said people in Fairfield County can call and report any information that they may have related to the murder of Cason by calling the main office at 803-635-4141. Your information will remain anonymous or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to more arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.