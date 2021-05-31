17-year-old charged with killing Fairfield County teen

A second suspect is also facing accessory after the fact charges.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been charged in connection with the killing pf a Fairfield County teen.

Fairfield County deputies announced Monday they'd arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in the killing of Charlie Cason III. The juvenile is charged with murder as well as burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators also say they charged a 20-year-old man with accessory after the fact in the crime.

Cason, 18, was found dead inside his home in Ridgeway with multiple gunshot wounds back in March, according to the coroner's office. In announcing the arrests, investigators did not say what they think led up to the shooting or a motive in the crime.

Sheriff Will Montgomery did say on the department's Facebook page that the investigation is still ongoing and Investigators are expecting to make more arrests.