Fairfield County has a new 10-year comprehensive plan in the works

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County is getting ready to release its new ten year comprehensive plan, which reflects the county's goals through the next decade.

The community development team says it has done its due diligence by hosting work sessions with the planning commission, asking for community feedback through an online survey, and working with local businesses and the Central Midlands Council of Government.

Now, it's time for the writeup.

"To be able to develop the community and reach goals that are established within that comprehensive plan, as well as to be married to your local zoning ordinances," said Fairfield County Community Development Director Daniel Stines. "We have some sewer projects that we're getting in the hopper, there's some grants that are being sought out for some of those projects both on the municipal and the county level, some certainly good partnerships coming together to culminate those efforts."

Stines said the I-77 mega site is top priority, and the plan anticipates local businesses expanding. He also cited the new whitewater center planned for Great Falls as a priority.

In the online survey, residents said they want more jobs and more shopping in the area, according to Stines.

"More jobs and stuff like that, more opportunities, it's going to help keep our children out of the streets and it's going to give them a purpose of something," Winnsboro resident Tiffany McCants said.