FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Fairfield County pastor has died after an accident last week in Fairfield County, according to officials.

Reverend Thomas Shane Martin, 47, died Friday at Prisma Health Richland from injuries suffered in the accident last week, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill. Martin was the pastor of Lebanon PCA in Winnsboro, SC.

Lebanon PCA This is our Pastor, Shane Martin. On Tuesday afternoon, he was in a terrible automobile accident, and he remains in very serious condition. He and his family have been at our church for two years...

The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. on December 3 on Jackson Creek Road near Bark Lane, around 5 miles west of Winnsboro, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials say Martin, who was driving a 2006 Ford SUV, was traveling east on Jackson Creek Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Ford pickup truck head on.

Martin was transported by EMS for treatment at an area hospital. The other driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

On Saturday, the teammates of Reverend Martin's son sported “SM” for Shane Martin and “PiP” for prayer is powerful on this hands as they prepared to play basketball.

Lebanon PCA Several surgeries have been performed successfully, however Shane remains in very serious condition. The brain swelling and bleeding are still of upmost concern. CT scans will be performed regularly...

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.