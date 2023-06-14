After 11-years, Fairfield County School District Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green to retire

Dr. J.R. Green has been with the district for 11 years and will be leaving in the 2023-2024 school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A beloved face in the Fairfield County School District is preparing to say goodbye.

School Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green, who is well known for his different bowties, announced his retirement at Tuesday evening's school board meeting.

“I think I'm at the point now where I’ve done with what I've been charged with doing here,” Green said.

Green has served as Fairfield County School Superintendent for the last 11 years. Now, he’s preparing to say his goodbyes.

“I will be retiring at some point in the 2023-2024 school year," Green said. "It has been an absolutely miraculous journey.”

Green said it’s a role he wasn’t sure, at first, that he was destined for after beginning in the classroom as a teacher.

“I was a teacher, administrator, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and then superintendent, so I don’t know if you could draw a more traditional trajectory," Green said as he reflected on his career.

It’s a job that comes with many sleepless nights, but one that’s made him very proud of all he and the district have accomplished, including building a new career and technology center, allowing students to find their passion before even graduating high school.

"STEM Early College Academy, which occurred during my first year here, where we had students on a trajectory to earn an associate's degree in science by the time they graduate high school through Midlands Technical College, and this year alone, we had 18 students earn credentials," Green said.

As for what’s next, it has to do with some form of education, of course.

“I've been working on a book for several months," Green said. "It really details the transformational change journey that I participated in for Fairfield County. You know, Fairfield was very well known for inconsistency and instability in terms of district-level leadership, and, in the past 11 years, we’ve seen quite a bit of stability and quite a bit of success.”

“I can assure you the district is in a great place, and whomever the board selects will continue to do great things and take the district to higher heights,” Green said.