Fairfield county begins spending $99 million settlement money

A new recreation center, wastewater treatment plant, and improvements to the commerce center are all on the way

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Fairfield County has begun spending part of its $99 million settlement with Dominion Energy over the failed VC summer nuclear reactor

Fairfield County officials held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a $2.5 million recreation center in Ridgeway. The center will be equipped with a fitness center, public resource center, a kitchen and a basketball court. The outside will feature a 1/4 mile walking loop and a soccer field.

Last month, the county unveiled its $2 million "Teacher Village", which is also funded by the settlement money. Director of Economic Development for the county Ty Davenport tells News 19, these projects are only the beginning of what is to come.

“We really are on the edge of something great,” said Davenport.

According to Davenport, the county is using the money on upgrades to the industrial park at the Fairfield Commerce Center, work on the I-77 Mega-site and a $46 million wastewater treatment plant near the Broad River.

Davenport said work on the industrial park will start next month. He also said the wastewater treatment plant is expected to be done within the next three years.

County Council Chairman Moses Bell said these investment ensure Fairfield will be a place where residents can work, play, and stay.

“From 2010 to 2020 we lost over 12% of the population. We cannot allow that to happen in this county anymore," said Bell.

Long-time resident Brett Collins has seen that decline of businesses and people. He said he looks forward to new jobs and new growth in the area.