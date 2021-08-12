Fairfield County woman charged with killing her mother

The woman died nearly three weeks after she was assaulted, the sheriff says.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested a woman who they say killed her mother.

Barbara Jean Green, 35, is charged with murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said Barbara Green assaulted 57-year-old Gwendolyn Green at a home in Winnsboro back on July 19.

Gwendolyn Green was taken to the hospital for her injuries. On August 7, she died.

Montgomery said an autopsy on August 11 concluded that her death was the result of a homicide. That led them to bring charges against the daughter and she was arrested on Thursday.