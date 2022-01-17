Fairfield County working to refill water supply after winter weather

According to Winnsboro's water director, 70% of the water supply is depleted.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — After hours and hours of work, Winnsboro water department crews are still trying to get water from the reservoir back to the town's water treatment plant and into community water storage tanks.

Meanwhile, residents of Winnsboro, Ridgeway, and Jenkinsville are under a boil water advisory due to a power outage at their water plant after winter weather over the weekend.

Crews learned this morning that their water supply is down 70%, with three of the six water towers being nearly depleted.

Winnsboro water said power went out at the reservoir Sunday and the switchgear that connects the generator to the water pumps stopped working.

"We couldn't see how much water was in the tanks because of the power. We rely on a radio system that tells us how much water is in the tanks," Trip Peak, Winnsboro water director said. "We asked the city of Columbia for help. They're gracious enough, they're going to help us by bringing us a backup pump, so it'll run off of diesel. It does not run off of electricity,"

As of this evening, that backup pump proved ineffective. Crews say the backup generator from Columbia also proved un-effective. Now, they're hoping to get their hands on some kind of generator to save the Winnsboro water supply.

This is all, of course, temporary until the town can get power lines back up and working at the reservoir. Crews are out there working around the clock.

"Once pressure drops below 20 PSI on the pipelines going to customers homes, DHEC requires us to issue a boil water notice, because once pressure drops and once they experience no water at all, once air is introduced into lines that allows bacteria to start forming inside pipelines," Peak said.

Residents in these areas of Fairfield county say they had no idea about the notice this morning, but that they're glad they do now.

"I would've never considered that to be an issue after yesterday's down time with the electric, but when you go down for that period of time, it effects virtually everything," Darlene Embleton, Ridgeway resident said.

Many residents say they are hoping to get that lifeline supply back to normal.