Fairfield Electric power back for most customers

According to Doug Payne, Vice-President of Member Services at Fairfield Electric a transmission outage was the cause of power lost for nearly 13,000 customers on Monday.

According to Payne, less than 2,000 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m. and he said the thought the power should be restored within the hour. He said it was hard to tell what might have caused the issue but felt like weather might be the most likely cause.