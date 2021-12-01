x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Fairfield Electric power back for most customers

A transmission outage was the cause of the loss of power for nearly 13,000 customers

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — Some customers of the Fairfield Electric Co-Op lost power for hours on Monday.   

According to Doug Payne, Vice-President of Member Services at Fairfield Electric  a transmission outage was the cause of power lost for nearly 13,000 customers on Monday. 

RELATED: Dominion delays rate increase for SC customers for at least 6 months

According to Payne, less than 2,000 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m. and he said the thought the power should be restored within the hour.  He said it was hard to tell what might have caused the issue but felt like weather might be the most likely cause. 

TOP STORIES

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump, ESPN reports

Trump issues emergency declaration for inauguration as concerns about violence ramp up

Benedict College names new dean of Business School