Tractor-trailer carrying cars sparks fire at Columbia Salvage yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say their crews were able to get control of a blaze at a Columbia salvage yard before it became too large on Tuesday.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at a salvage yard on Fairfield Road. He said the fire began on a tractor-trailer delivering junk cars and then spread to the vehicle it was carrying at American Recycling and Parts.

Chief Jenkins said that his crews had been called out to the salvage yard in the past due to fires but said this was not a particularly serious one. He said that the fire was out in a relatively short amount of time.