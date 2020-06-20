LIVE: Faith for Black Lives Day of Action march demands justice

US Rep Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are supposed to speak during the event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 7th District AME Church is hosting an march on Saturday, 'Faith for Black Lives Day of Action.'

The event begins at noon, and attendees will march from the William Johnson Mall at Allen University to the South Carolina State House to demand police reform and justice in the community.

US Rep. James Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are supposed to speak during the event.

The release also states that all faith communities are welcome to participate in this "day of unity, peace, and solidarity."