ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say created counterfeit checks.

Deputies say the checks looked so real they were accepted twice in the same North Road shopping center — once at Walmart and another time at TJ Maxx. Both transactions were worth about $240.

Video surveillance at TJ Maxx on January 11 captured an image of the suspected man.

According to a report, the fake personal checks were made with a victim's financial account number.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.