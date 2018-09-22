Columbia, SC (WLTX) — September has been unseasonably warm, and the hot weather will continue this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures Friday were in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Columbia had a high temperature of 91 degrees. The average high this time of year is 84 degrees.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather. It will be sunny and dry Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few clouds will be possible Sunday as the high moves east, but the chance for rain is small. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Some extra clouds and rain is possible Monday. High temperatures may be a little cooler. Look for highs in the middle 80s.

There will be a small chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will still be unseasonably hot.

We may see a slightly better chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday as a front approaches the area.

The autumnal equinox is 9:54 PM Saturday, but it looks like the fall weather is still far away.

