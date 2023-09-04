Local farmer talks fall crops as season starts

Leafy greens and hardy veggies are in season again as we approach cooler temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As temperatures drop into 'False Fall', new seasonal crops like lettuce, mustard, and collards are ready to be planted.

Sal's Ol' Timey Feed & Seed stayed open for the Labor Day holiday to sell these newly in-season crops and share information about care with local growers.

Sal Sharpe owns the farm and says with the right care, she expects this coming season of crops to fare well.

"Right now you need to keep your crops in the sun in the morning, then shaded when it's really hot from 12 to about 4, and then you can put them back. Then, just watch the temperature, when it starts getting into the 80s during the day, that's more of what they like," Sharpe explained.

People like Anthony Lockhart came by to the farm to pick up some plants and get some tips from Sharpe.

"This is awesome, it's good to get back to the roots, cook your own food, and go grocery shopping in your own backyard," Lockhart said with a smile.

Crops in season in September include:

Apples

Arugula

Basil

Beans

Bok Choy

Butter Beans

Carrots

Cilantro

Collard Greens

Cucumbers

Figs

Gourds

Green Peanuts

Herbs

Kale

Kohlrabi

Lettuces

Microgreens

Muscadine grapes

Mushrooms

Okra

Onions

Parsley

Peas

Peppers

Pumpkins

Radishes

Raspberries

Rice

Squash

Sweet Potatoes

Swiss Chard

Tomatoes

Watermelons

Zucchini squash