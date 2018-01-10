Columbia, SC (WLTX) — September 2018 was the second warmest September on record in Columbia. The summer-like heat will continue into October. We may have temperatures in the 90s this week.

Sunday was mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures were in the middle 80s. Sunday was mostly dry as high pressure started to build in.

It will continue to be dry for the workweek. High temperatures will gradually climb this week. Low temperatures will be pleasant, but still well-above average. Normally we would expect highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s this time of year.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80 to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday through Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s as high pressure dominates the weather across the Southeast.

The unseasonably hot weather will continue into October. According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a high chance of above-normal temperatures for South Carolina through October 14.

It may be some time before we get fall-like weather around the Midlands.

