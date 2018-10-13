Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will be building into the Midlands for the weekend producing dry weather conditions. It will be warm during the day, but nighttime temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for the first time this season.

The start of the week will be very warm with partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for showers on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area late in the day. It will be dry and milder behind the front for Wednesday. However, a second cold front will pass through the area late in the day. It should be a dry frontal passage.

Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands for the end of the workweek. This will be coolest air so far this season with low temperatures at night in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be another chance for showers on Saturday as a cold front passes through the area.

