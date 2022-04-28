Fallen Cayce Officer Drew Barr to be laid to rest today

The visitation, funeral, and graveside service will all be held in Barr's hometown of Batesburg-Leesville on Thursday afternoon.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday, will be laid to rest by family and friends on Thursday afternoon.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School, located at 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m., also at Batesburg-Leesville High School.

Immediately following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church, located at 5 Lion Loop in Batesburg-Leesville.

If you are unable to attend the funeral but would like to watch, News 19 will stream the service online at wltx.com, in our mobile apps, on YouTube and Facebook.

Barr was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive, which is about a half-mile from the 12th Street Extension in Cayce. Police say the person who killed Barr was 36-year-old Austin Henderson, who lived at the home. "He murdered our officer and there are no if, ands, or buts about that," Cowan said.

Barr, who was just 27-years-old, joined the Cayce Police Department back in 2016, when it was still the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a joint agency of fire and police services.

Cayce's Facebook page states Barr became a traffic safety officer in 2019. In 2020 he joined the K-9 unit, according to Cowan. He worked with one of the department's canine officers, Molly.

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to that agency.

He also was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013 to 2016.

Since his death there has been an outpouring of community support, from flowers and messages left on his patrol car to paying respects when his body was escorted from the hospital.