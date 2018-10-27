Florence, SC (WLTX) — A South Carolina deputy who died after being wounded in a mass shooting early this month was laid to rest Sunday.

The funeral for Deputy Farrah Turner, who worked with the Florence County Sheriff's Department, was held at noon Sunday at the Florence Civic Center, following a public viewing from 8 am until 11 am.

Burial followed at Florence Memorial Gardens.

Turner died Monday night, nearly three weeks after being shot in the line of duty. She had been in critical condition since the shooting on October 3rd.

Turner was a investigator with the sheriff's office in their special crimes unit, and was one of seven officers that were hit by gunfire during the shooting in a Florence neighborhood. Florence police officer Terrence Carraway was also killed in the shooting.

Four of the other five wounded officers have since been released from the hospital.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Turner and two of her fellow deputies had gone to the home to serve a warrant and talk to a man about sexual assault allegations that had been made against him. Before the officers could enter the home, however, Lott says the suspect's father 'ambushed' the officers by firing multiple shots at them. The alleged shooter then began firing at other officers who responded to the scene, according to investigators.

He surrendered after two hours. He's since been charged with murder in the deaths of Carraway and Turner, and the attempted murder of the other officers.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all flags statewide to be lowered until the end of Sunday in her honor.

