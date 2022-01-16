SC family accidentally sets home on fire trying to stay warm after power outage

The family was able to get out safely. They say it was their first time using the fireplace.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Fairfield County family is out of their home after it was accidentally set on fire while they were trying to stay warm after losing power.

It happened around Sunday in the town of Blair off of 99 Road. At the time, freezing temperatures were present as the winter storm was bringing ice-forming rain to the region.

Everyone involved is safe and got out unharmed.

A total of five family members living in the house. At the time, they were trying burn wood in the fireplace to keep warm. The homeowner says she noticed a lot of smoke and when she looked under the mantle, she saw the fire in a space between the mantle and chimney and knew it was in the walls.

They doused it with water but that didn't stop it from burning.

"I think everybody's just tired, cold, hungry, but everybody's still in shock," said Kokethia Lemon. "Actually I thank God the power was out because I feel like if the power was on, it would've been faster than what it was."

FIRE🔥 in Blair, SC this afternoon because a family who lost power tried to light a fire in their fireplace. It got out of hand and burnt their entire house. The homeowner tells me @RedCrossSC is helping them find a warm place to stay now. Details tonight at 11PM. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/NjxSfvIq5l — Rachel Ripp (@Reporter_RRipp) January 16, 2022

The family says they never used the fireplace before this incident.

Firefighters on scene from Newberry and Fairfield County said they had over 100 calls for service Sunday.

"I've been here four years, this is the first time I've had one like this," said Fairfield County Fire Chief Jason Pope. "I'm sure it's happened before. It's unfortunate. It's really sad. It's a tough situation with no power, being out and it's so cold. really, my heart goes out to the family. I really, i just hurt for them that this has happened to them