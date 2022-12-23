"It's a tradition": Columbia families brave the cold for holiday light displays

Kids and adults alike were bundled up form head to toe, trying to beat the blustery biting wind and temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It not only sounds and looks like the holiday season at Segra Park, it feels like it, too.

“I’m cold but I feel the holiday spirit," said Gracie Stone.

Dozens of families turned out in the cold night for this year's Fireflies Holiday Lights display. The display featuring a million lights also had smores, crafts, and tasty food.

"It was a good day for it. It's The night before Christmas Eve, and we haven't really seen any lights yet and we heard this place was crazy with all the lights, so I think we made a good choice," said Allison Husted.

"It’s cold but we got a little bit of heat here and it's fun, we’re having fun," Clinton Hall said.

However, many families like the Lauvers opted for local light displays like the Christmas House on Formby Drive in Columbia.

"It's a tradition of ours to look at homes with lights," said the family. "It’s not really Christmas without looking at Christmas lights for us."

Daniel Lisznyai is the homeowner.

“They always ask, do you know the Christmas house? They'll say, 'yeah.' Well, that’s us,'" Lisznyai said.

Lisznyai and his family have been decorating their home for 25 years.

"It’s around 200 hours to put it all up," Lisznyai said. He adds hundreds of people flock to the display every year, spreading holiday cheer.