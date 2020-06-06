Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Among the marchers in Friday's protest in Columbia were families and members of Gamecock Football.

At 2 p.m. Friday, hundreds joined forces to fight for change at the Governor's Mansion.

Mothers brought their children in hopes of teaching the younger generation.

Lea Hill brought her son Keshawn.

"[I teach by] Educating my son in particular about what African Americans go through from the color of their skin, but at the same time I'm teaching him to love people no matter what they look like. Whether they're black, blue, orange or purple, I don't care. Treat them with respect," said Hill.

The mother and son were joined by friends Aleisha Holloway and her sons Kason and Mac. The boys are 7, 8, and 9 years old.

"We wanted to bring them out here and let them do it together. They've been friends since 3 years [old]," said Holloway. "I first asked [my son] if he wanted to come and he said, 'No, not really.' Then I was like, 'What if it was KJ? What if it was your friend? Would you want to protest then?' and he was like, 'Yeah, let's go.'"

"We don't want to be judged by our skin color and they know that," Hill added. "They are children, they love each other no matter what. So we want to just spread awareness so adults can do the same thing."

As marchers left the Governor's Mansion to head to the State House, front and center were members of Gamecock Football.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was among the players, with Head Coach Will Muschamp by their side.

By Friday evening, many stayed put at the State House holding signs to show the city why they march.