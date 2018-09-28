Stokes County, NC (WFMY) - Donnie Morton says his handicapped, legally blind nephew was bullied on his birthday: September 25.

Morton says his 17-year-old nephew named Michael had his cell phone taken by bullies, they then smashed it with a brick in masonry class. This happened at South Stokes High School.

Morton posted the video on his Facebook page saying enough is enough.

*WARNING: Video contains graphic Language.*

Morton says a teacher yelled at Michael to put his phone away in the Snapchat video.

"The little boy bashed it with a brick then after he bashed it he got on social media and he took a video of all of them taunting and laughing at him and then the teacher was scorning Michael, when there was five other kids in the room, and didn't say one word to them."

Michael's mother Kelly Wishon is heartbroken about the incident.

"I didn’t realize it was that bad,” Wishon said. "Looking back things at that have happened I think; did he lose his glasses or did they get taken? He’s always coming home with chewed bubble gum stuck to him."

Wishon says her son Michael is legally blind. He can see out of one eye, but 'not great.'

"It's never stopped him, but it's always been a problem for everyone else, but Michael doesn't see it as a problem he has always carried on."

Wishon says she is happy with the schools response to the bullying incident.

"I would still like to speak to the teacher personally. But they have made sure they've spoken with everyone involved and they let Michael know if anything happens in the future they're there to help. I feel confident they will take the right actions, I know they suspended the bully for one day."

Stokes County Schools acknowledges the bullying incident and says they have taken appropriate measures. They released this statement:

I and the school administration are aware of this incident. All disciplinary situations are addressed with the students involved in the incident and their parents. Both state and federal confidentiality laws prohibit our disclosing publicly the disciplinary action taken in any particular matter. - Dr. Brad Rice, Superintendent of Stokes County Schools

Stokes County Schools also posted this on their official Facebook page:

WFMY News 2 also spoke with the Stokes County Sheriff's Department. The department said they "are involved in the investigation to see if there will be any possible charges, but all parties involved are juveniles."

Bikers Against Bullies USA, Triad Chapter has already gotten involved. They are going to escort Michael to school on Friday morning according to the Chapters leader, Carl Kress.

"We plan on doing a silent peaceful protest. Bullying will not be tolerated, it should not be," Kress said.

Kress said 40 bikes have already signed up, and more people are expected.

"Friday morning we'll leave at 7:30 from route 66 at the corner of Mountain View Road, there's a vacant lot right there. It'll be about a ten minute escort for Michael." They will take him to South Stokes High School.

All of YOU can get involved too! You don't need a motorcycle, you can follow along in your car Kress said.

Wishon made an emotional plea about bullying.

"Our children are our future and if we don’t let them know right from wrong and expect them to be treated well then we’re not setting a good example for them, step up and do the right thing."

