Family of four displaced by cooking fire north of Hopkins

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Fire officials urged residents not to leave cooking food unattended.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Four people are receiving services from the American Red Cross following a fire north of Hopkins on Friday.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said crews responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Gatlin Drive early Friday afternoon. The first crews on the scene were met by black smoke from the front door and from underneath the eaves.

The department said firefighters located the fire on a stovetop as they entered the home. At this point, the flames had reached the cabinets and ceiling. Officials noted that crews could quickly control the fire, and no one was injured.

In sharing the information on Saturday, the fire department urged residents not to leave cooking unattended.