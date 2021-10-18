Local high schools offer family-friendly trick-or-treating

Both events, set for Thursday, October 28, are free.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County high schools will offer family-friendly trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Airport High School and Brookland-Cayce High School will hand out free candy on school campuses in drive-thru events.

Both events are set for Thursday, October 28, so families can participate at their nearest high school. Free candy will be handed out, and costumes are encouraged.

Airport High School’s drive-thru Trick or Treat Lane is set for 5:30 p.m. - 7p.m. on the school campus, 1315 Boston Avenue in West Columbia. The event is coordinated by Student Council, with clubs and community members handing out candy.

Brookland-Cayce High School’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat is set for 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. on the school campus, 1300 State Street in Cayce. The event is coordinated by the school’s DECA organization, with help from other student clubs and groups in handing out candy.