Family hires private investigator in search for missing Richland County teen

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Days after she first went missing, Richland County deputies continued their search for 15-year-old Z'Maiah Carter.

Investigators said Carter was last seen at her school a week earlier on Jan. 25. Her family has since shared that she was possibly heading to the Chick-fil-A on Two Notch Road.

On Wednesday night, her family again pleaded for her safe return and has even hired a private investigator to assist.

Family members shared a message with News19 that they hope will reach their missing loved one.

"Z'Maiah, we need you home," her cousin Shanora Brown said. "We've been out here, everywhere, looking for you, putting up flyers, talking. We need our chain back together."

Carter is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks, and black Crocs shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack. Previous reports also suggested she might be wearing a black headband.