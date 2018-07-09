Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Family and friends of 17-year-old Shyquarn "Shy" Wise prayed for his recovery on Thursday night, during a community vigil.

Wise is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face on Tuesday night. Wise was with a group of about 10 people when the shooting happened. A neighbor heard the gunshot and went outside to see Wise alone on the ground.

His mother, Nicholette Wise, says her son is responsive and recovering, but he has a long way ahead of him.

"I know I need to be here for him and I know that he would want me to do this for him," says Wise. "He's a good person on the inside. All kids are not perfect, but I know he's a good kid and he didn't deserve any of this to happen to him."

Friends brought balloons and made signs for the teen, as Thursday marked his 17th birthday.

His mother says the shooter needs to come forward.

"It's just not right for you to be running around here like it's nothing," says Wise. "You're probably still on Instagram and Facebook and stuff like nothing happened and you know something did happen. I just want you to come forward so he can get justice for this. "

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone who has any information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

