'It's a celebration of life': Family honors Knowledge Sims one year after he was killed

Last April, someone shot into a home on Tarragon Drive, killing 7-year-old Knowledge Sims and injuring his sister.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been one year since seven-year-old Knowledge Sims was killed in his home in Columbia. On Friday, his family held a ride and balloon release to call for justice and to honor and remember him.

No arrest has been made at this point, but his family said April 30 is all about remembering their favorite memories with Knowledge.

"It’s not a sad day, it’s a celebration. It's a celebration of life," Knowledge's Aunt Jasmine Sanders said.

On April 29, 2020, someone shot into a home on Tarragon Drive, off of Farrow Road. Both Knowledge and his sister were shot. Knowledge’s sister recovered from her injuries.

Now, the Sims family is hoping for justice.

"It’s been a rollercoaster, you know, because you try so hard to be happy and then you have those times where you break down," Sanders said.

Sanders said while they still wait for answers, they choose to remember everything the loved about him.

"He loved parties. Even to this day, every party that we have for our kids, his mom makes sure she gets a party bag for him and takes it to the grave," Sanders said. "He loved playing Fortnite and he definitely loved football. He was an A student in school. All the teachers loved him. He was just an all around good kid and was going places in life.”

The case remains unsolved and the Columbia Police Department is hopeful someone in the community can help them close it.

"We’ve seen very little tips come in with information. Our detectives are steadily working to try and solve this, but we are just appealing to the community to help solve this case," CPD Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said. "Not only should this not have happened in our community, but no child should have experienced a tragic death like this, So, we are begging and pleading for information.”

If you have any information about this case, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: