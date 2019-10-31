KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The family of a missing man in Kershaw County is offering $2,500 to anyone who can find him.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the 45-year-old went missing around August 15, 2018.

William "Bill" Black, 45, was last seen last year in the East Camden area of Kershaw County, according to a report.

In a 2018 report, deputies told News19 that Black has health issues that require medicine.

He is described as being a white male with blue eyes and brown hair weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 803-425-1512.

