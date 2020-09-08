Fatal boating accident kills Midlands couple, their family misses them dearly

Jamie Lindler and Andrew Bunnell were killed last weekend after a BUI boat crash.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Last Saturday a Midlands couple was killed in a boating accident.

27-year-old Jamie Lindler and boyfriend 28-year-old Andrew Bunnell lost their lives after their boat was hit by another boat on the Broad River near Pomaria.

Jamie's sister Katie and father Craig told News 19 that they were very much in love, "They loved each other. They were great people," Katie says, "Andrew never met a stranger. Jamie always had a smile on her face even if she was down she was always smiling. She loved being with friends, she loved being out on the river with friends."

Craig adds, "And they loved to be with their families."

Katie says if she could say anything to Jamie she would tell her, "That I love her and I miss her."

"We love you Jamie- we miss you," Craig says tearfully.

The Chapin community has rallied behind these families making vinyl decals in their honor and starting a GoFundMe page to help with resulting expenses.

"It's just surprising to see the community come together like they have during times like this," Katie says.

Craig adds, "We knew they had a lot of friends, we have a lot of friends, and Andrew's family has a lot of friends but we had no idea it would be this big. Its just great having support- it's just overwhelming."

A visitation and funeral were held for the couple earlier this week in Chapin.