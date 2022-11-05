Family of local activist asks for time to heal from hit and run crash

Dr. Lewis was killed in a hit and run crash on May 7, and her family believes they have not had time to fully process what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Balloons, flowers, family, and friends all on the side of the road to pay respect to community activist, Dr. Sonya Lewis killed in a hit and run crash.

"If you know the person my mother was you know she was a respectable person," said her youngest son, Jerry Lee Hammond III. "You should honor that by giving this family time to process, time to grieve, and time to mourn... everything that has happened."

The family says they came together on Fairfield Road, Wednesday to mourn their Mother, Aunt, and friend.

Dr. Lewis was known in the Midlands for her work as an advocate for housing rights, domestic violence issues and racism.

Last Saturday, Lewis was at a memorial service for a 16-year-old boy that had been killed along Fairfield Road. While gathered on the side of the road a car came over the curb and struck Dr. Lewis, her youngest son, and her grandson.

Lewis was killed in the accident and her grandson's leg was broken.

Police arrested and charged 64-year-old Carl Giles with reckless vehicular homicide, hit and run resulting in death, hit and run resulting in great bodily injury and hit and run resulting in minor personal injury. Giles is now being held without bond.

Dr. Lewis's son, Jerry says the events over the past week have been painful to process, and they are asking for space and prayers at this time.

"My family needs this time and respect to mourn," he said.