Mom of deadly dog attack victim said she had concerns about dogs before her death

Trena Peed's family said she was caring for someone's two dogs Thursday when they attacked and killed her at a Greensboro home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mother of the woman killed by two dogs at a Greensboro home Thursday said she had concerns about the two dogs before her death.

"Whoever the owner is, they need to come forward because they say they love my daughter. This is not showing love for her right now," said Helen Harris, the mother of Trena Peed. "I understand it was not intentional but I just talked to my daughter on Tuesday and I told her you need to get (those) dogs out of your house."

Trena Peed, 46, was attacked and killed Thursday by two dogs she was caring for at a Vance Street home in Greensboro. Police shot one of the dogs, the other is in quarantine at Guilford County Animal Services. As of Friday, police have not filed any criminal charges in the case.

Peed's daughter Waynesha believes charges should be filed.

"That's your responsibility," said Waynesha Peed. "Yeah, she was watching them (but) that's still your responsibility."

Harris said Trena was always willing to help others and would give someone the shirt of their back.

"It was just at the wrong place at the wrong time but she was just trying to help out, I guess just trying to be friendly," Harris said.

It has been tragedy after tragedy for their family. Harris said she lost two grandsons, one at 17 and the other at 19. Her husband also passed away. Peed had eight children total.

"This is the worst death I ever experienced in my life and I ain’t taking it lightly and I ain’t laying down resting because I believe somebody could’ve helped my baby out there," Harris said. "Because if it was her she would’ve helped somebody. I believe somebody could’ve helped my child."

Harris said she hopes the owner of the dogs comes forward but she ultimately wants peace in the situation.

"I’m not trying to cause nobody no heartache or nothing like that but they say the dogs (were) vicious, I don’t know. I wasn’t there, but that’s what the police said they (were) vicious that’s why they shot him," said Harris.

The family said Peed loved to cook for others and smile.