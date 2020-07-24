Family of Columbia teen who drowned remembers him

Javion Cannon took a fatal jump into the Congaree River Wednesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Javion Cannon, a Columbia 17-year-old was found dead Wednesday night after jumping to the Congaree River.

Evelyn Cannon raised Javion and is mourning his loss.

Evelyn describes Javion saying, "That’s the sweetest person. He was. And I mean everybody loved him.”

Evelyn is Javion’s great-grandmother who says the moment she saw him, she knew they would have a special bond. She says he loved to eat her homemade meals and nap on the couch, in fact, that’s what they did together Saturday, the last time she saw him.

“That’s the biggest void in my life now- is him," Evelyn tells News19.

She received a call Wednesday night telling her that Javion had died, “When I finally got the news about him, my poor heart just hit the floor. He was a good guy in his own way. But he was just as stubborn as the days were long.”

Javion was at the Congaree River Wednesday evening with his sisters when according to Evelyn, some boys encouraged him to jump off from some rocks, “He let two boys talk him into going around to the rock and that’s when he jumped out- so I believe that’s why they did an autopsy because he probably had hit his head.”

The family says Javion’s two younger sisters who were with him at the time are doing ok.

“I miss him, I’m going to miss him, but I don’t know how to fill that void in my heart," Evelyn says.