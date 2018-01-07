A family claims their loved one's body was left to rot almost three years in a lawsuit against a Spartanburg funeral home.

Mary Alice Pitts Moore’s body was found at First Family Funeral Home in February - almost three years after she was supposed to be cremated.

Moore, 63, died in March 2015.

Her family has filed a lawsuit against First Family Funeral Home and its operators.

The lawsuit alleges Moore’s body was kept in an unrefrigerated room at First Family Funeral Home in Greenwood before the body was moved to 930 Chesnee Highway where it was found.

“For nearly the next three years, the Decedent’s body was left in the storage room to rot. On February 8, 2018, the Decedent’s body was found so badly decomposed, that it took nearly two weeks to identify it as the Decedent,” according to the lawsuit.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger has said Moore’s embalmed body was found on a board covered with just a cloth and surrounded with fragrant items to mask the smell.

A former employee who found Moore told the coroner that Moore's body was not refrigerated and the worker was told "don't worry about it" when she questioned other employees about the matter.

Moore’s family claim they were unable to give her a proper burial and suffered extreme emotional distress that required medical care.

They also allege the defendants were negligent in handling Moore’s remains, and knew they were violating state law by improperly disposing of the remains and “conspiring to run an illegal funeral home.”

The funeral home’s license was revoked before Moore’s death.

First Family has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

