Couple sues metro Atlanta hospital after death of baby during birth

The hospital said that it is unable to discuss the specifics of the incident.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta hospital is being sued by a Riverdale couple after the death of their baby during delivery back in July.

Lawyers for Jessica Ross and her boyfriend Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr. held a press conference Wednesday. They walked through the case, claiming that during the delivery process, there were complications that lead to the baby's death.

Counsel additionally claimed the death could have been avoided if different procedures were followed.

"The case that we have filed is a wrongful death case...it's a medical malpractice case but it also has another twist to it...we have alleged fraud and intentional affliction of emotional destress due to misrepresentation by people involved," lawyers stated Tuesday. "...we have the failure of Dr. [redacted] to immediately inform the couple about the decapitation once she spoke with them after the procedure. We also have misrepresentation and fraud on the part of other healthcare providers who lied to this couple and told them their situation did not warrant a free autopsy provided by the county or state."

The couple was devastated after the July 9 delivery. The lawsuit also alleges the hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center, kept the manner of the baby's death a secret from the family for several days.

In response to the allegations, Southern Regional Medical Center initially released the following statement:

Due to patient privacy laws and HIPAA, we are unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient.

Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking.

Later on, the hospital released a second statement, denying the allegations and stating the doctor mentioned in the lawsuit is "not an employee of the hospital," adding they have "taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation."

The Clayton County Police Department said it has opened an investigation into the infant's death. Officers are currently in the preliminary phase of the case.