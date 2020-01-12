Columbia's Famously Hot New Year to be held virtually

The event will have new sets from artists from previous years, toasts from celebrities with SC roots, and a free virtual performance by a national headliner.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Famously Hot New Year is going virtual this year for it's 10th anniversary.

The celebration will happen virtually from 10:30 p.m. –12:15 a.m. on New Year's Eve. WLTX will stream the event and join it with our on-air-broadcast following our 11 p.m. newscast that evening.

According to organizers, the event will have new sets from artists from previous years, toasts from celebrities with SC roots, and a free virtual performance by a national headliner.

The headliner is set to be announced next week.

Guests can pick up 'festive FHNY party packs' around the city and download printable favors and special offers from businesses in Richland County.

Famously Hot New Year will be supporting Harvest Hope Food Bank this year, raising monetary and non-perishable donations. Text FHNY to 44-321 to donate today, or view our list of drop-off locations for non-perishable donations.

Learn more at www.famouslyhotnewyear.com.