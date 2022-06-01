'Fan the Heat' program offers fans to help keep seniors cool

Columbia Police department collects fans to donate to the area's most vulnerable.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With summer not officially here until June 21, when you step outside it is clear that summer is settling into South Carolina.

With temperatures currently reaching into the nineties, the Columbia Police Department is kicking off their 'Fan the Heat' program.

The program, established in 1995, looks to assist people who are the most vulnerable to the heat: Seniors, residents with medical concerns or disabilities and families with small children.

Throughout the summer, the department collects fans, air conditioners and financial contributions, specifically to help those in need.

These items can be dropped off at the following locations:

PD Main Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201

Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

Southeast Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045

West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Citizens who wish to make a monetary donation can make checks payable to: Columbia Police Foundation (include Fan the Heat program on the memo line).

Eligibility requirements:

Citizens must be 55 years-old or older

Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)

Exceptions:

Individuals with respiratory problems or a major illness can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.

Families with young children