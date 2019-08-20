COLUMBIA, S.C. — R&B singer and American Idol winner Fantasia brings her Sketchbook Tour to Columbia's Township Auditorium on October 17 with special guests Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and range from $56 to $116. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com, fantasiaofficial.com, or at the Township Box Office at 1703 Taylor St.

Fantasia's career took off in 2004 when she won the third season of American Idol. Her first single, "I Believe," debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Free Yourself, earned her three Grammy nominations in 2006 and became certified Platinum.

More recently, Fantasia performed in a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards in February and at Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration in April.

Her new album Sketchbook features 14 tracks and collaborations with Meghan Trainor, T-Pain, T.I., Jazmine Sullivan and Brandy.