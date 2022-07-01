'Farm-to-Market' store closer to approval for The Vista

A historic building in The Vista is being restored to its former glory, and being used for the same purpose it was over 100 years ago.

COLUMBIA, N.C. — The 912 Lady Street Building is getting a second chance to serve the community the same way it was 107 years ago.

"We're excited to keep this piece of history and add to the shopping in The Vista," said developer, Neset Hikmet.

Back in 1915, the Lady Street Building served as a feed and seed store selling grain, flour, and hay. Now, Hikmet wants to bring that back.

"Farmers used to sell what they made here and we want it to serve that same purpose now to help small or urban farmers," Hikmet explained.

The plan for the building is to take out a few of the windows on the buildings west side to create docking bays for farmers to drive up and unload their produce.

Hikmet plans to add awnings to the outside area. The new "Farm-to-Market" store will take up the first seven bays of the building which still leaves space for businesses like Studio Cellar and City Art.

Instructor for studio cellar Michaela Long says she is looking forward to seeing more fresh produce and farmers coming to downtown.

"I'm a foodie and I love fresh fruits and veggies so I think it's really exciting to see something like that coming here," Long said.

Studio Cellar employees were just notified that their business will be moving further back in the Lady Street Building, but Long says she welcomes the changes.

"I think it's really cool to see the building being restored and worked on," Long said with a smile. "It just adds to what's here in The Vista."

Columbia Design and Development Review Commission recommended the project for approval on Thursday, and now it will go before the City of Columbia council for final approval at one of their August meetings.