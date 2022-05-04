Some local farmers delay planting due to weather

Local farmers are saying the inclement weather this week will likely them to delay planting their next season of crops.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sal's Old Timey Feed and Seed has been farming in Columbia for seven generations.

Sal Sharpe, the current owner of the farm, says it is normal for the South Carolina weather to constantly change. However, strong winds, rain, and cooler temperatures over the past month have put a damper on farming plans for summer crops.

"The rain has been really crazy," Sharpe explained. "For us that means bringing in all of these tomatoes...Right now we're doing seedlings so when temperatures get down in the 30s... we'll have to bring everything in."

Sal says that her and other neighboring farms have decided to wait another three weeks to plant their summer crops.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says this is normal for farmers at this point in the season.

In a statement, Eva Moore with the Department of Agriculture said, "When it comes to row crops like corn and soybeans, we do often see farmers adjust their planting schedules based on factors like how wet the ground is ...This week's USDA reports show ...Farmers have begun planting corn already. It is hard to tell whether any farmers will delay based on Tuesday's weather, but they might."

The summer crop planting season lasts from late March until the end of May. Sal hopes to plant by the second week in may but will keep an eye on the weather until then.