Cottle Strawberry Farm feeling the pinch of higher fuel costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High fuel costs and inflation are hitting local farmers hard, including Cottle Strawberry Farm in lower Richland. As a result, consumers can expect to pay more for their local strawberries.

Manager Hunter Bulloch says shoppers will pay about $2 more for a gallon of their berries.

"Can’t stress enough of just how much everything is going up, but also makes you worry about the customers," Bulloch said. "We charge by volume, but we are trying to be more lenient with it this year. Though our prices are going up–we given even more per container."

The price increase is because of rising fuel costs, as well as higher prices for seeds, fertilizer, and other necessities.

Bulloch told News 19, diesel fuel costs more than $5 a gallon for their tractor and other machinery—that's $1.25 more than compared to last year. He says it's costing them thousands of dollars more to operate the farm.

Columbia farm is open today from 8 till 7 pm located at 2533 Trotter Rd Hopkins. Florence farm located at 3712 W... Posted by Cottle Strawberry Farm on Thursday, March 24, 2022

"It’s difficult, but it’s not just that," Bulloch said. "As far as things getting transported here, paying shipping, and petroleum-based products, everything plastic - that also costs more."

Strawberry pickers say they hope prices for fuel will go down, to provide more relief to farmers.

"I do understand that their overhead costs aren’t improving, it’s of course increasing," said strawberry picker Anecia Thomas.

Phyllis Catanzarito has been a loyal customer for years. She tells News 19 she hopes with fuel prices slowly declining, the costs of her berries will, too.