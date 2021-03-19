The accident happened a little before 7 am on Langford road in Blythewood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead and a truck driver has been charged with leaving the scene involving death according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The accident happened a little before 7 a.m. on Langford road in Blythewood.

According to SCHP Master Trooper David Jones the accident happened when a 2005 tractor trailer that was traveling south on Langford road, make a U-turn in the middle of the road, striking a 2001 Dodge truck that was traveling the same road northbound.

Then according to troopers the driver of the truck left the scene and was captured shortly after. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The driver of the Dodge truck was wearing a seatbelt, they were transported to a local hospital where they died of their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. The coroner has not yet released the name of the person killed.