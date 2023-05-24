Fatal accident on I-26

The afternoon crash claimed the life of the driver.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon wreck on I-26 Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened a little before 5pm in the westbound lane of I-26 not far from the 112 mile marker.

Tidwell says a 2010 Hunyadi Alantra was traveling west on I-26 when it ran off the right side of the road, the driver over corrected and went back across the interstate, crashing into the median barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name has not yet been released by the Lexington County coroner.