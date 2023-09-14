Fatal boat crash trial sees testimony from SCDNR, defendant's wife

"I could hear her just screaming and screaming and saying at the end her dad was dead, so it terrified me," Angie Gordon, wife of man accused of crash.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The trial continues Thursday in the case of a 2019 boat crash that left one man dead and others severely injured.

Tracy Gordon is on trial, being prosecuted by the State of South Carolina in connection to the crash on Lake Murray.

The court heard from Department of Natural Resources officers, as well as Gordon's wife.

The morning started with more testimony from Lance Corporal Marion Baker with SCDNR who provided information on field sobriety tests administered on Gordon.

"Totality of circumstances determined that his faculties were materially and crucially impaired. He was under the influence of alcohol," Baker said.

Lance Corporal Stephen Bryant with SCDNR testified that Gordon’s breath and body smelled of alcohol the night of the accident when Bryant arrested him.

The defense, countering that even though a cooler full of nine natural light beers, Yeti cups and waters were found on the boat, non of the beer cans were empty.

"In this cooler, there were no empty beer cans, right?," Will DuBose, defense lawyer asked.

"Not that I remember, no," Tony Spires, SCDNR investigator said.

"Not a single one? And nothing was taken off this boat?," DuBose asked.

Spires shook his head no.

Witnesses B.N. Trotter with the SC Highway Patrol, and Susan Marvin with the FBI testified about the red and green lights on the pontoon boat that was hit. Both saying their findings were inconclusive about whether or not these lights were on when the crash occurred.

Lastly we heard from the defendant’s wife, Angie Gordon, about the night of the crash saying her husband was standing driving the boat and she was sitting. She testifies on the other boat, Morgan Kiser was yelling.

"I was hysterical, crying in our boat cause I didn’t actually know what happened and then I could hear her just screaming and screaming and saying at the end her dad was dead, so it terrified me," Gordon said.

The defendant's wife testified that right after the collision, her husband got his phone and asked if anyone had called 911. Gordon testified that a woman said she was on the phone with them.

Stan Kiser was killed in the crash. Shawn Kiser lost her leg. Morgan Kiser sustained head injuries.