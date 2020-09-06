COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who was found dead following a car crash in Richland County died of a heart attack, not from injuries sustained in the collision, the coroner says.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts 65-year-old John F. Dunning Jr. of Winnsboro died Monday night.

Dunning was found inside a vehicle that ran off the road on Garners Ferry Road at Spring Crossing Road near Eastover.

Watts said an autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to an Acute Myocardial Infarction, or a heart attack, occurring prior to the collision.