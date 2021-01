Officials say the driver was the only one in the vehicle during the crash.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after their vehicle ran off the road and hit a pole in Lexington county.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday, January 20 around 9:35 p.m. on Hermitage Road.

The car was traveling west on Hermitage Road when it ran off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

Officials say the driver was the only one in the car and that they were wearing a seatbelt.